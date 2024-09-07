Warm weekend ahead for Southern Colorado, with a few showers possible

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will move towards the Four Corners Region this weekend, with highs this afternoon as much as 5-8 degrees warmer than yesterday. The result will be some late summer heat, with a mix of 80s and 90s on the Plains, and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys.

A combination of moisture and atmospheric energy rotating around the eastern edge of the high will bring the chance for scattered showers today to the mountains, with a much smaller chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm this evening on the I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 53. Warmer on Saturday, with increasing clouds this afternoon and the chance for a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms this evening around the dinner hour.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 54. Saturday will be a warm one for the Steel City, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon and hit or miss shower or thunderstorm this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 55. Increasing clouds this afternoon may give way to a few spotty showers late this afternoon and evening. Main storm threats today may include wind gusts to 40 mph and frequent lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. Warm, with partly cloudy skies early turning mostly cloudy this afternoon. Storms that favor the Continental Divide area today will have the potential to reach Teller County late this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After a couple of cooler days, warming highs this afternoon will bring back a taste of late summer to the Palmer Divide area. Along with the warmth will come the potential for a few isolated evening showers.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Mostly dry and hot on the Plains on Saturday, with 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, and further warming on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry skies early will give way to unsettled skies over the mountains late this afternoon and evening, along with the potential for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms along the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Increasing moisture this afternoon will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorm to the mountains. Storms should dissipate towards sunset this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will pretty similar to Saturday, except slightly warmer and slightly drier. Our high in Colorado Springs will warm into the middle 80s on Sunday. Rain showers will mainly favor the mountains and foothills on Sunday, with mostly dry skies for the Pikes Peak Region.

Early next week looks unseasonably warm and dry, with afternoon highs in the middle 80s through next Wednesday.

