Warm Wednesday forecast with little change ahead

This afternoon's temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. The wind today will be light at 10 mph or less and the sky will be partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms today, favoring the New Mexico state line from Trinidad to Springfield.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 46. Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 5-10 mph with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 48. Partly cloudy today with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 51. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be from the NW at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 72; Low: 45. Partly cloudy with ENE wind at 5-10 mph with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in Las Animas and Baca counties. Wind will be from the E at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/75; Low: 47/49. Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be from the NW at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly cloudy with NW wind at 5-10 mph with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Thursday will be about 3-5 degrees cooler than today and there will be an uptick in rain and thunderstorm chances across the region. These showers will be short-lived in the afternoon. Friday warms up a couple of degrees and will be dry. And then we remain in the 60s in the mountains and 70s in the plains through the weekend and into next week. Saturday will be breezy, but other than that the weather will be calm and not active in the extended.

