Warm weather Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees above average today. The day will begin sunny with humid conditions. Then this afternoon into the evening there will be scattered thunderstorms moving from the mountains into the plains. The severe weather risk is low today in the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 48. Partly cloudy today with ESE wind at 5-10 mph. There is a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Partly cloudy today with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Wind will be from the SE at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Partly cloudy today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. SE wind will be from 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 40. Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. N wind will be generally light 5-10 mph, gusting higher under thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 45. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph with an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. There is a low severe weather risk today, meaning most storms will be tame with a few isolated storms possibly containing hail and stronger wind gusts. Expect late afternoon and evening hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/75; Low: 47/48. ESE wind at 10 mph today with afternoon rain and thunderstorms likely.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely with pockets of heavy rain possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday we will see a cold front make its way through Colorado. This will increase energy and moisture for rain and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm coverage will be much higher on Thursday with the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding for all of southeastern Colorado. Rain showers linger on Friday as well and temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Then this weekend we still have daily afternoon thunderstorms possible, but they become hit-or-miss again with temperatures warming back to seasonable levels.

