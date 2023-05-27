Warm weather to kick off Memorial Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A warm start to Memorial Day weekend in southern Colorado. There will be a few thunderstorms today, but they will be very hit or miss. Thunderstorms will begin along I-25 and more ENE through the evening. Storms today have the potential to be strong to severe, even though they will be quite spotty.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Temperatures will be near average for late May. Early morning low clouds will clear out and the day will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of thunderstorms between about 2-7 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 48. Warm today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm between 2-7 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Warm and mostly sunny today with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today with a chance of a brief afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 73; Low: 42. Morning clouds will clear out and the day will be partly cloudy. Thunderstorms will be possible between 2-8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today with a chance of spotty evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/76; Low: 47/48. Partly cloudy today with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms between about 1-7 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s to low-70s for the mountain valleys today and the thunderstorm chances will be low.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday there will be a few strong thunderstorms possible east of I-25, the rest of the region will likely be dry. Temperatures on Sunday will be very similar to today. Monday for Memorial Day the thunderstorm chances will be low across the region and temperatures will still be warm like this weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

