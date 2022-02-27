Warm weather is here to stay this week

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures will be rising about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 25. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 23. Sunshine and comfortable today.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Sunny with a breeze today and mild temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 22. A very nice day with sunshine and a breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A light breeze and sunny with low 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warming to the mid to upper 50s today with a breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Breezy and mild today with highs in the low to upper 40s in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to climb, peaking in the 60s and 70s Wednesday. Conditions will be breezy, dry, and warm all week long. The next cold front and chance of snow arrive Saturday.

