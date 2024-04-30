Warm weather in southern Colorado for the last day of April

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mild and partly cloudy night in southern Colorado. Winds will be light as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 73;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a high temperature reaching 9 degrees above average. The winds will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 79;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 77;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 62;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with breezy winds from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 67;

Mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday with WSW winds at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/45; High: 74/77;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with breezy winds from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys with temperatures generally reaching the low to upper 60s. The San Luis Valley will be under high fire danger with a RED FLAG WARNING from 1-7 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be just as warm and Tuesday was and there will be an increase in clouds during the day. A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday ahead of a cold front that moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday's temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s and there will be scattered showers across the region, with low impacts.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

