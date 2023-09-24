Warm weather for the last week of September

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear, calm, and chilly overnight. You will need a light jacket heading out this evening or early Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Monday will be sunny and warm in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 85;

Sunny and warm on Monday afternoon with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 82;

Sunny on Monday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 71;

Sunny conditions on Monday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 76;

A sunny and warm Monday with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Sunny on Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. SE wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/49; High: 78/80;

Mostly sunny on Monday and feeling warm. S wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny on Monday with the mountain valleys reaching the low to mid-70s. Winds will be from the S at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

There will be little to no change in the day-to-day forecast this week. The sky will be sunny, the winds will be calm, or a light breeze. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, or about 5-10 degrees above normal in southern Colorado.

