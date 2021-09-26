Warm weather continues Sunday; cool down arrives next week

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be warm, with temperatures at least 10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 86; Low: 54. Today will be just 3 degrees shy of the record high. There will be high clouds and light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 91; Low: 54. Sunny and hot today with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 88; Low: 60. Very warm today with high clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 76; Low: 49. Comfortable today with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Low-80s today with a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low-90s with sunshine today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s with high clouds this afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mid to upper 70s with a few isolated showers in the mountains this afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be just a couple of degrees cooler than today with sun and some high clouds. Changes start to arrive by mid-week. A cold front will move in Wednesday, bring widespread rain showers and temperatures will cool to the 60s and 70s through the end of the week. Isolated showers are possible Thursday and conditions slowly dry out Friday.

