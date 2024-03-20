Warm weather continues on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with seasonable low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will be dry tonight across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 61;

Sunny in the morning with a few afternoon clouds. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be about 5 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high temperature about 5 degrees above average. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 62;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon clouds that may provide a few sprinkles. Otherwise, it will be a mild day with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 55;

Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be less than 10 mph from the S.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/30; High: 57/59;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a mild afternoon in store with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with a few stray snow showers over the mountain tops and isolated light rain possible in the mountain valleys. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and there will be a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperature will be warm through the end of the week. Open the windows and enjoy the early Spring warmth! Then our next cold front arrives on Sunday afternoon, bringing a mix of rain and snow through Sunday evening. Then there will be a transition over to snow on Sunday night through Monday. Monday will be cold with snow showers.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

