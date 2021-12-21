Warm weather continues leading up to Christmas Eve

Tonight's Forecast:

Today's clear skies will give way to increasing clouds this evening from a disturbance moving through California. Temperatures will be similar to last night in most places, which means that the coldest readings will once again be found in the mountain valleys and far eastern Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28; High: 60. On Tuesday, we can expect another couple of degrees of warming across the Pikes Peak Region, with northwest winds around 10-15 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 18; High: 65. A dry airmass will lead to a big spread in temperatures once again on Tuesday, with morning lows down in the teens, and highs in the mid 60s.

CANON CITY: Low: 31; High: 62. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect in Fremont County at 9 am due to the potential for gusty winds and low relative humidity. In addition to the high fire danger, it will be a warm one for Canon City on Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26; High: 51. A mild and windy day across Teller County, with Red Flag Warnings also in the forecast here from 9 am to 5 pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. A partly sunny and mild day on Tuesday, and although it will be a little breezier than today, it will still be gorgeous!

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Another degree or two of warming will be possible across the Plains on Tuesday as the forecast looks unseasonably mild for the Winter Solstice.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Gusty winds and dry air will combine to bring high fire danger to the southern I-25 corridor on Tuesday. In addition to Red Flag Warnings, highs will be warm for the first day of winter.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Dry, but gusty across the mountains, with high fire danger for the Sangres and Wets. Afternoon wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible across the higher terrain on Tuesday.

Extended Outlook:

For the rest of the week, periods of gusty wind and warmer than average temperatures will remain the big weather story across the I-25 corridor and Plains. High fire danger will remain in place for parts of Southern Colorado on Wednesday out ahead of our next storm system that will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the mountains on Thursday. Travel across our state's mountain passes could be difficult to near impossible from Thursday night to Friday morning due to the potential for whiteout conditions.

For the I-25 corridor, we now see the potential for a quick shot of rain or snow early Friday morning as our next cold front arrives. Unfortunately, the bigger story will be another round of powerful wind gusts on Christmas Eve day. It's early to pinpoint, but I see 20-40 mph gusts in the Plains, which is a concern given that many of our trees are still unstable after last week's wind storm.

Mountain snow showers will remain possible on Christmas Day, but for the Plains, we're expecting a dry and gusty holiday weekend.

