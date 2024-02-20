Warm up continues Tuesday with upper 60s to low 70s and breezes

Tonight's Forecast:

After a nice comfortable start to the week, clear skies start off your night. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by 8PM for much of the area, with upper 30s in the Eastern Plains. Clouds increase overnight - with partly cloudy skies for most by morning. Similar to Monday, gusty breezes will be present east of the Front Range overnight and into the morning hours. Wind gusts will run 15-25 mph along the Front Range, with higher gusts immediately east of Pikes Peak, the southern mountains, and La Veta Pass.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

Mostly clear through 3AM then partly cloudy. South winds at 5-10 mph, with westerly winds west of I-25, gusting to 40 mph after midnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 68;

Partly cloudy with west winds at 10-15 mph. Relatively quiet - before a top 10 (but breezy) weather day arrives tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 66;

Partly cloudy with west winds at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

Mostly clear with southwest winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph after 11PM.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: Low 30s; High: Upper 50s;

Mostly clear with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid/upper 20s; High: Low 70s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-15 mph. You'll be in the 70s tomorrow - enjoy it!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38; High: 59/64;

Partly cloudy with west winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph after midnight. Stronger winds on La Veta Pass.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph after midnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure builds in on Tuesday with warm and gusty downslope winds out of the southwest, at 15-25 mph for all of us, and to 40 mph during the morning along and west of I-25. The strongest winds will be east of the southern mountains. That compressional warming brings our highs another 5-10 degrees warmer than Monday. But, you'll notice one difference today from yesterday: more clouds in your sky. The latest atmospheric river event impacting California is bringing energy into the Centennial State today, and while our friends in ski country will see flakes flying, you'll see partly cloudy skies in a wave-like pattern (clear sky with lines of clouds).

More energy arrives Wednesday in Southern Colorado. It'll be the breeziest day of the week with 20-30 mph gusts along I-25, 40+ in the southern mountains. Spotty high fire danger will exist in the southern tier on Wednesday but it's too soon to say how extensive it may be. Highs Wednesday should be within a few degrees of highs Tuesday despite the cloud cover due to the downslope winds. A cold front Wednesday night will knock away the winds, and might bring you a late-day shower in the Pikes Peak Region, and Palmer Divide. Keep the umbrella handy but expect low impacts. More energy arrives Thursday, with a bit more moisture. This will give us chances for a few rain and snow showers on Thursday along the I-25 corridor during the afternoon and evening. Same story - keep the umbrella handy.

We'll round out the week with highs in the low 50s, with pleasant sunshine on your Friday, before we jump back to the 60s over the weekend!

