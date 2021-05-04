Warm-up begins Tuesday, with isolated showers possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered rain and snow showers will become less numerous this evening as today's storm drops into Oklahoma. Across the eastern Plains, heavier showers will be possible through midnight, with drier skies developing by early Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be chilly, with a few areas dropping down below the freezing mark.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 32; High: 56. Still cooler than average, but a step in the right direction. A chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return to the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low: 35; High: 63. Drying out on Tuesday in Pueblo, with only a very weak chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be more than 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.

CANON CITY: Low: 36; High: 62. Partly to mostly cloudy and a little more spring-like on Tuesday. In addition to the warm-up, there's a very slight chance that we could see an afternoon or evening rain shower.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25; High: 47. A modest warm-up is expected on Tuesday across Teller County as highs return to the upper 40s. A weak disturbance crossing the state could also trigger a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. A little warmer on Tuesday, but nothing to get too excited about just yet. That comes later this week! A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well during the afternoon and evening hours.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. We'll see increasing clouds across the Plains by Tuesday afternoon, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through early evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Dry, but mostly cloudy skies will return to the forecast on Tuesday as highs rebound to the lower 60s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Another weak disturbance will bring a chance for snow showers and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday. Light accumulations will be possible.

Extended Outlook:

A few more thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday before dry skies return late this week. Temperature wise, we're tracking a strong warming trend in the extended, which will peak with 70s and 80s by Friday. Mother's Day weekend will start out dry, but turn cooler and unsettled on Sunday, with more rain and snow showers possible early next week.

