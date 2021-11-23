Warm Tuesday, with high fire danger for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a gorgeous afternoon, it's shaping up to be a clear and pleasant night across Southern Colorado. Outside of the mountains, there shouldn't be too much wind. Overnight lows will be coldest around the San Luis Valley, with single digits and teens. For just about everyone else, we're looking at a mix of 20s, 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 68. Warm, dry and windy on Tuesday. Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger will be the big story from late in the morning to around sunset.

PUEBLO: Low: 24; High: 72. Warmer than average weather on Tuesday, along with gusty winds and low relative humidity that will spell out high fire danger for Pueblo County.

CANON CITY: Low: 33; High: 71. Warm, dry and windy on Tuesday, with highs warming into the lower 70s and peak wind gusts up to 45 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 59. Red Flag Warnings will also include Teller County on Tuesday, and it will be windy, with afternoon gusts to 45 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Mild and windy, with the potential for blowing dust across portions of northern El Paso County on Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s. Another warm for November day across the Plains of Southern Colorado. In addition to the warmth, we've got Red Flag Warnings for some of our counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. On top of an unusually warm day across the southern I-25 corridor, gusty winds and low relative humidity will bring Red Flag Warning criteria to our forecast on Tuesday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. Tuesday's forecast will be bright, mild and windy. By Tuesday evening, snow is expected to push into the mountains from the west, paving the way for a wintry day of weather on Wednesday.

Extended Outlook:

Some much needed moisture will roll into Southern Colorado on Wednesday. While it won't be a super soaker, we'll take what we can get. The southern mountains are likely to see the biggest impacts from this storm, with 2-5" of snow possible into Wednesday evening. We're also tracking the potential for snow along the I-25 corridor on Wednesday, with most areas outside of the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa only expecting a dusting to an inch of fresh snow.

Cool, but dry weather will settle into the forecast by Thanksgiving, followed by another stretch of dry and warmer than average weather through the rest of the holiday weekend.

