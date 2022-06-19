Warm today with showers across the state

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be near average today across southern Colorado. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected all day in the mountains and foothills. A few spotty storms will move into the I-25 corridor and plains this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 57. Partly cloudy today with S winds at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. Partly cloudy and warm today with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms. WSW wind from 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. SSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 78; Low: 53. Partly cloudy today with SSW winds at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Partly cloudy and warm today with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Chance of isolated thunderstorms late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/85; Low: 58/59. Partly cloudy and warm today with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy today with numerous showers and thunderstorms. WSW wind from 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be a break in the rain for the mountains, with thunderstorms expected for the southeastern plains Monday evening. A cold front will cool temperatures to the 60s, 70s, and 80s on Tuesday/Wednesday with a chance of showers for the region. Temperatures warm back to 80s and 90s by the end of the week with isolated afternoon thunderstorm chances remaining.

