Warm Thursday with fluctuating temperatures looking ahead

Carol Jean Brantner
Woodland Park sunset
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 20:55:49-04

Tonight's Forecast:
Seasonable overnight low with a clear or partly cloudy night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 33; High: 69. A light breeze and sunny with above-average temperatures Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 75. A warm and sunny day tomorrow with light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 73. A red flag warning on Thursday with low humidity and gusty winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25; High: 60. Sunny, mild, and breezy on Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. A nice day in the low to mid-60s with a light breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s. A warm and breezy day with low humidity.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Gusty and dry on Thursday. Red flag warning for portions of Huerfano county, including Walsenburg.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. A mild and sunny day with snowmelt expected.

Extended Outlook:
A windy cold front takes temperatures down by 10 degrees or so on Friday. The weekend generally looks sunny, dry, and seasonable.

