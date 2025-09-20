Warm this weekend with isolated storms Saturday, mountain top snow, drier Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

The final weekend of summer will bring in some active weather to southern Colorado. High pressure centered in northern Mexico is circulating in moisture from several tropical waves emanating off the coast of Baja California. This morning will have mostly cloudy skies, with a patchy early shower over the easternmost counties, followed by late morning clearing. We could call these the "appetizer round" of showers for today.

Additional energy and moisture arriving this afternoon will first lead to scattered mountain showers - which may impact the very tail end of the Pikes Peak Ascent today, and will produce light high altitude snow - mainly above 14,000 feet where the freezing level is today. Isolated weak thunderstorms will move through the Pikes Peak Region between 3-6PM; in Pueblo, storms could start/end a bit later...4-7 PM. In the southern tier - Walsenburg and Trinidad are looking at timing between 4-8 PM.

You'd get some gusty wind if one of them hits your neighborhood, along with some light to moderate rain. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies across the area with temperatures seasonal in the 60s up high, 70s to low 80s for the rest of southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 49.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 52.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 54.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 40.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/81; Low: 50/49.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will start with sunnier skies over most of the plains, with isolated fog right near the border with Kansas. There will still be isolated storms in the afternoon but they'll be more confined to the mountains. For the rest of us - it's a fairly nice and dry day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.

Fall officially arrives at 12:19 PM Monday - the time of the autumnal equinox - when the Sun's rays are directly over the Equator. And it sure will feel like fall! The next wave of tropical moisture will arrive Monday. This will lead to PM shower and thunderstorm chances with a potent cold front approaching in the afternoon associated with a large area of upper level low pressure. The combined systems and some Gulf moisture and northwestern pacific moisture thrown in for good measure will make for an interesting day. Temperatures plunge behind the front - on Tuesday only reaching the mid-60s. There will be scattered showers on Tuesday along with low clouds and it will feel very fall-like.

Additional energy from the passing upper level low will keep temperatures cool on Wednesday...before we warm back up toward the end of the week!

