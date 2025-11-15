Warm this weekend with a significant cooldown ahead

Today’s Forecast:

Another warm day across southern Colorado - with highs running 15-20 degrees above average. This actually represents a 3-5 degree cooldown from yesterday, when some of our cities reached the 80s! You'll see periodic wave clouds through the morning along I-25 (clear skies over the plains and west of the Front Range mountains) which should thin out by the afternoon and shift to the north. Winds will be light out of the northwest this morning at 5-10 mph, shifting south this afternoon in most locations. It will be a very dry day, so remember to keep a water bottle handy. Lows tonight will also remain above average with many spots staying above freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 39.

Early mountain wave clouds will give way to sunny skies by late morning. Today's average high is 53 degrees in Colorado Springs - so another day with highs running 15-20 degrees above average. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph this morning, shifting south at 10-15 mph this afternoon. It will remain mild this evening and comfortable for an outdoor walk.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 34.

Early high clouds will dissipate by mid-morning with skies turning sunny. Light highly elevated haze due to wildfire smoke (from other states) - no air quality impacts, but the sunset is likely to be a bit more vivid than usual due to the extra particles in the upper atmosphere. West winds at 5-10 mph, shifting southeast in the afternoon and remaining light.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 43.

Mostly sunny skies and another warm day on tap. West winds at 10-15 mph, shifting southwest in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 35.

Mostly sunny with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Mild and quiet conditions for mid-November.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 5-10 mph, shifting south in the afternoon at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

Sunny and pleasant with northwest winds at 10-15 mph shifting east during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/73; Low: 42/41.

Sunny and quiet with west winds at 5-10 mph shifting southeast in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s.

Partly cloudy this morning, sunny through the afternoon. West winds at 5-10 mph shifting south this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cutoff low will begin to approach Colorado on Sunday. The low will generally bring precipitation to the western half of the state, where snow totals of a few inches will be widespread, and isolated favored high summits in the southwestern and northwestern mountains could see totals close to a foot - with some dependence on the side of the mountain for the exact totals. The system will move through the state between Sunday and Monday. In southern Colorado, you'll see clouds increasing through the day on Sunday - particularly in the mid to late afternoon hours, after a generally clear morning. If you're headed to the mountains, you can expect a mix of rain and snow in the central and western mountains, with more isolated and later precipitation in the A quick shower will be possible, mainly after sunset, north of highway 50. However it has been 31 days since any measurable precipitation has fallen in Colorado Springs - so any rain at all would be welcome.

This system will usher in a pattern change. Monday's highs drop to near 60 degrees. It will be breezy on Monday and fairly dry with a gap flow wind set up favoring the driest and gustiest conditions in the southern part of El Paso county, where wind gusts could range from 25-35 mph.

Temperatures fall further through the week, as additional systems move through the state. Skies will be partly cloudy most days next week. Highs will be in the middle to low 50s in the second half of the week with a shower possible on Wednesday. There is potential for showers, and even some flakes, late week, particularly on Thursday. Of course, given the pattern so far this fall - there's still plenty to iron out in that department. We'll keep you updated.

