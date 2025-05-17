Warm this weekend in southern Colorado with isolated precipitation

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy tonight, with calm wind and mild temperatures. Much of southern Colorado, beyond high-elevation mountain valleys, will remain above freezing tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 74;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with a high temperature a couple of degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 82;

Saturday will be warm in Pueblo with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon rain shower possible on Saturday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 69;

It will be a beautiful and mild Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the S at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The plains will see an increase in dewpoints from a SE surface wind, which will help with isolated thunderstorm development in the afternoon. Small hail, gusty wind, and lightning will be possible with any isolated storms that develop.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/46; High: 73/77;

Saturday will be mild and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountains will see spotty afternoon rain showers on Saturday, favoring zones north of HWY 50, especially towards I-70. Temperatures will be comfortable, and there will be a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be warm once again, with gusty downslope winds with gusts 30-40 mph from the WSW. There is another storm system moving in that brings a couple of inches of snow to elevations above 9,000 feet. Thunderstorms will be possible in NE Colorado.

