Warm this weekend in Southern Colorado before a cooler and cloudier pattern arrives next week

Today’s Forecast:

A sunny and warm weekend is in store for Southern Colorado - after records were broken yesterday, a weak cold front will "cool" us to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. High pressure remains in place today, as it has for much of the week, but it is beginning to move south. As it does, moisture will increase this afternoon in the higher summits of the central mountains, leading to some PM clouds and a spot shower chance. The front range corridor however remains high and dry - but will see haze from the continuing Saint Charles fire.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 41.

Another sunny, dry, nice day with NE winds at 10 mph shifting SE this afternoon in a normal daily pattern.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 41.

Sunny and toasty again - but cooler than Friday. Dry with haze still present from the Saint Charles fire. East winds up to 10 mph this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 46.

Rafting weather! Really...any kind of "get outside" weather. SE winds this afternoon on the very light side, a few "gusts" to 10 mph possible. If you notice the weather today - it'll take effort. Quick cool down after sunset!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 38.

Cooler but comfortable this afternoon. Some late day clouds are likely, mostly high and thin, but a few puffy (cumulus) clouds might make an appearance too as moisture increases a touch. SW winds at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: Low 40s.

Comfortable and perfect outdoor activity weather. SE winds in the afternoon up to 10 mph. Sunny with clouds arriving near sunset - which will be patchy. Quick cooldown once again.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 70s; Low: Low 40s.

The definition of perfection for an afternoon walk/run. Near sunset, warm but mild conditions will be perfect for fall actvities! Light east winds "gusting" to 10 mph at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77; Low: 43.

Sunshine with wildfire smoke haze in the afternoon - which will be very light. East winds up to 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

A warm day in the Rockies will make for a good hiking and dirt biking day. Moisture arrives in the afternoon leading to a few clouds - mainly in the central mountains, with a spot shower possible above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure moves south tonight as low pressure tracks southeast along the West Coast. Another generally nice and similar day Sunday with warm temperatures and clear-ish skies but a few more clouds than today and a better shot for a mountain shower. By Monday, a cold front swings through bringing in breezes, mountain showers and cooler temperatures. Moisture from a pacific hurricane affects Colorado on Tuesday, with the mountains being the main beneficiaries.

Cooler temperatures head our way for the mid-week, with an active, unsettled pattern for much of the week. While rain chances along the corridor and plains are too low to be notable any given day, the increased moisture, multiple fronts, and various lows transiting the area, will mean a cool down to seasonable and below average temperatures. It's fair to say that we'll have a lot to talk about with weather this week. So...go out and enjoy the weather right now if you can!!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.