Warm temperatures and wildfire danger on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average today. Humidity will be very low and winds will be breezy throughout the day. This will lead to elevated fire danger and RED FLAG WARNINGS.

The RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect from 11 am to 5 pm for El Paso, Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, central and eastern Las Animas, and Baca counties. Wildfires will spread rapidly under today's weather conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 27. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 21. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. Mostly clear today with W wind at 12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 13 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 55; Low: 26. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. A sunny day with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm for Las Animas county and Baca county. Low to mid-60s in the plains today with breezy winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/63; Low: 30/33. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Sunny today with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Mostly sunny today with breezy winds gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, Monday starts mild and breezy. Then during the afternoon, a cold front blows through the plains. Snow will be ongoing in the mountains all day Monday. After this cold front moves in expect blustery northerly winds gusting up to 40 mph through the night in southern Colorado. Snow showers will be possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations will be light, with the highest totals over the Palmer Divide between Monument and Denver and in the mountains. Temperatures will be dropping, with highs in the 20s and 30s from Tuesday through the end of the week.

Snow accumulation Monday PM - Tuesday:

