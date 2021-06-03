Warm temperatures and sunshine on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear tonight with mild overnight temperatures.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 53; High: 85. Sunny and warm with light winds.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 91. Toasty day with light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 89. Sunny day with very warm temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 46; High: 77. Warm with plenty of sunshine Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low 80s with light winds and mostly sunny conditions.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Mostly sunny and feeling very warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine and light winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. 70s for high elevations and 80s for mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be very hot with more 90s and maybe a couple of 100s. Afternoon thunderstorm chances return for the weekend and through Monday. Sunday and Monday temperatures will be very similar to Friday. Temperatures remain warmer than average with dry weather next week.

