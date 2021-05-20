Warm temperatures and spotty thunderstorms Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be mostly clear and mild across southern Colorado.

On Friday mountain showers and thunderstorms are expected, with clouds and very little rain making it to the I-25 corridor (virga showers). Then better moisture in the eastern plains will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 79. A clear start with increasing clouds in the afternoon and virga showers.

PUEBLO: Low: 50; High: 86. A warm day with afternoon clouds and virga showers.

CANON CITY: Low: 53; High: 84. A chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 43; High: 70. Nice day with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Warm day with clouds in the afternoon and virga showers.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. A warm day Friday with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Clear start with clouds and a sprinkle possible in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Rain and thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon, with snow on mountain peaks. Burn scar flash flooding is possible.

Extended Outlook:

The weather pattern will remain similar day-to-day, with warm temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week.

