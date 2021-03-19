Warm temperatures ahead for Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be above average overnight lows, mostly in the 30s. The sky will be mostly clear and the winds will be light.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 33; High: 69. A beautiful day but quite breezy in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 76. Breezy and warm on Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low: 36; High: 73. Sunshine and warm temperatures with breezy winds on Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26; High: 59. Breezy at times tomorrow with mild temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Low to mid-60s with sunshine and gusty winds.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Breezy winds and very warm temperatures in the mid-70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Sunshine and breezy winds tomorrow, warming to the upper 60s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. A beautiful day with sunshine and snow melting temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will become colder as a front moves in. Precipitation will follow on Sunday evening with a mix of rain and snow initially, transitioning to snow overnight into Monday morning.

