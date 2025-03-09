Warm Sunday and Monday ahead of several gusty days in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

High pressure is moving back into southern Colorado following our latest round of wintry weather. Sunshine and warmth this afternoon have melted snow off roadways that were snow covered last night, and with clear skies continuing this evening with light winds - weather won't get in the way of your plans. Eventually, lows tonight drop to the low 20s along I-25, mid 20s on the east plains and 10-15 in the San Luis Valley. Because dry air has returned to the area, temperatures fall quickly tonight. Remember to set your clock forward one hour when you go to bed tonight - Daylight Saving Time begins tomorrow at 2:00 AM.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 61;

Mostly clear skies tonight - with light winds out of the northwest. No major weather concerns to report tonight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 65;

Clear skies - with a cold night ahead in the Steel City. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 64;

Mostly clear tonight - but cold. Light northwest winds.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 55;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly clear. Light 5-10 mph northwest winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 21-25; High: 60s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/20; High: 58;

Mostly clear. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly clear. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure dominates the short term weather picture, the jet stream dominates the long term picture. You can expect sunshine and mild highs Sunday - a very nice outdoor day. Monday cranks up the thermostat further as highs climb to 15-20 degrees above average. Modest downslope winds will be in place on Monday. Fire danger will be elevated in the southern tier (mainly in Huerfano county east of the mountains).

The jet stream will be over Colorado from Tuesday through Saturday this week. This will lead to several breezy to windy days. Fire danger will be elevated across parts of southern Colorado beginning on Monday. It will reduce on Tuesday following a cold front. Then it increases again Wednesday again for the southern zones before becoming widespread Thursday. Temperatures will cool slightly Tuesday following the cold front which should be mainly dry - it may bring a few flurries - but highs still remain near to slightly above average. Mild and breezy conditions persist Wednesday and Thursday before bigger changes arrive Friday as our next notable storm system approaches the region. While the details still need to be ironed out, this system will bring rain and snow chances to the area, and the potential for gusty wind.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.