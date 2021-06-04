Warm, summer-like weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear, calm, and mild tonight in southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 55; High: 88. Hot and sunny tomorrow with few afternoon clouds.

PUEBLO: Low: 56; High: 93. Hot today with lots of sunshine and light wind.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 90. Toasty and sunny with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 47; High: 79. Very warm with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low to mid-80s and lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds Saturday.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Upper-80s and low 90s on Saturday with sunny conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Upper-80s and lots of sunshine tomorrow.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Warm day with the higher elevations and mountain valleys reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees cooler with mountain thunderstorms once again and a few may move to the I-25 corridor. Next week is trending HOT and mostly dry.

