Warm stretch of days ahead for the beginning of March

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies and light westerly breezes will bring a pleasant night to the Plains and Arkansas River Valley tonight, with 20s and 30s for overnight lows. In contrast, the mountains and mountain valleys will be quite a bit colder, with overnight lows in the high country dropping down to the 0s and 10s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 66; March will start out like a lamb across the Pikes Peak Region, with a sunny and mild Tuesday in our forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 71; If we can hit the lower 70s on Tuesday, this will be only the second 70 degree day so far this year. The first came on January 7th, when we warmed to 70°.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 67; A mild and sunny day as high pressure will bring middle to upper 60s to the middle Arkansas River Valley on Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 57; A clear and chilly night will give way to a bright and mild Tuesday, with comfortable highs warming into the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Warm southwesterly breezes will bring above average temperatures to our forecast on Tuesday as highs climb into the upper 50s and 60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; A warm first day of March is expected for the Plains. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and 70s on Tuesday, with further warming to follow through Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A mild Tuesday afternoon forecast for the southern I-25 corridor as highs in both Walsenburg and Trinidad will top out in the 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; After last week's cold and snowy weather, high pressure will bring us several days of sunshine and mild highs. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will warm well into the 40s across the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see the warmest temperatures of the week this Wednesday and Thursday, and we could be warm enough to break or at least tie a new record high in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A slight cool down is expected Friday as a trough of low pressure digs into the western U.S. It will also windy Friday, with a heightened concern for high fire danger late this week.

Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend, with several rounds of wintry weather in the forecast. The first moves in Friday night to Saturday morning, with a wintry mix possible. A second round of snow looks to follow Sunday, along with colder temperatures.

