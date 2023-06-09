Warm start to the weekend before a Sunday cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering showers or thunderstorms will dissipate by 10 pm in southern Colorado. Then overnight will be partly cloudy and seasonable, with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 76; Mostly sunny on Saturday morning with increasing clouds during the day. N wind will be at 10 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 83; Sunny on Saturday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. N wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 80; Mostly sunny on Saturday with NNE wind at 10 mph. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 67; Partly cloudy on Saturday with N wind at 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms may develop after 11 am.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 72; Mostly sunny on Saturday morning with increasing clouds during the day. NNE wind will be at 10 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Low to mid-80s on Saturday with sunshine for most of the day. There is a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/49; High: 77/78; Mostly sunny on Saturday with NNE wind at 10-15 mph. There is a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Saturday with spotty early afternoon thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be cloudier and at least 5 degrees cooler thanks to an incoming cold front. This will also allow for more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. The cloudier and cooler weather with rain showers sticks around Monday and Tuesday. Then we gradually dry out and warm up through the rest of next week.

