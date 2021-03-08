Warm start to the week with days of high fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

A quick moving disturbance coming from California will spread clouds into Southern Colorado tonight, but no rain or snow outside of the mountains. The clouds will keep overnight lows fairly mild tonight, with most areas staying above the freezing mark.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 70. Monday will be a warm and breezy day, especially for this time of the year. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected, with a Red Flag Warning set to commence at 11 am.

PUEBLO: Low: 34; High: 73. A little chill in the morning will quickly give way to a warm afternoon. While temperatures will be nice, the forecast is also calling for high fire danger on Monday due to windy and dry conditions.

CANON CITY: Low: 40; High: 72. Breezy and unseasonably warm across Fremont County on Monday. Highs will top out in the lower 70s, which is well above average for this time of the year.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 55. In spite of cloudy skies, highs in Teller County will continue to warm on Sunday as temperatures climb into the middle 50s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Mostly cloudy and mild on Monday as temperatures warm up nicely thanks to some gusty downslope winds.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Monday's forecast across the Plains will be warm, windy and extremely dry. This has prompted Red Flag Warnings across the area due to a high fire danger threat.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s. Our forecast will be pretty nice to start the week, with partly cloudy skies and mild highs. The downside to the forecast will be the wind, which will lend itself to Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s. Mild for March weather will continue in the mountains on Monday, with the chance for a few light snow showers over the San Juans and the central mountains. Southwest winds will be gusty at times, with peak gusts to 45 mph.

Extended Outlook:

High fire danger will remain the big story through the middle of the week. Even though we'll start to cool by Wednesday, the wind is expected to be stronger by then as fire danger is likely to remain elevated across the Plains. A big cool down arrives late this week, along with the potential for a slow-moving storm and several days of snowfall. Stay tuned as we'll be watching this forecast extra close.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter