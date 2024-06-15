Warm Saturday with isolated PM gusty showers, more near-record heat Father's Day

Today’s Forecast:

Generally nice weather is ahead Saturday with the heat engine back on across the Centennial State. Mainly clear skies start the day with a few lingering clouds on the Eastern Plains. Upper level moisture and energy is on the way in from the west, but the air near the ground today will be fairly dry - and the energy is fairly spread out. Combined, you should expect a few isolated mountain showers and weak t-storms this afternoon over the central mountains into the Front Range, with those storms then moving as usual over I-25 and east to the plains. Over the corridor, these isolated showers will mainly produce gusty breezes. If you do see one, it'll be short lasting - it's a nice, but warm to hot day with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Sunrise today is at 5:33AM, and sunset at 8:26PM. Fun fact: we're now past our earliest sunrise for the year, which was on June 13th. From here on out, sunsets will get later until early January next year. Our longest day - the summer solstice, is on Thursday, June 20th.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 56.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 57.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 60.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 49.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 88/89; Low: 56/58.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A hot Father's Day is on tap for southern Colorado as high-pressure noses north. Mainly sunny skies with triple digit heat in the Arkansas River Valley and Eastern Plains, with mid-90s in the Pikes Peak Region, 80s in the foothills. It'll be a modestly breezy afternoon with dry, downslope southwesterly winds due to a low pressure system to the west. We may see a few afternoon clouds, but it's generally a dry day. Records will be threatened once again, mostly in the Arkansas River Valley. Monday remains quite toasty with an increase in downslope breezes and continued dry conditions.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday morning, providing some relief from the heat and bringing in more moisture. I expect this to lead to a weak chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon, favoring the mountains with a weaker chance on the plains and regions north of highway 50. Highs should be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday.

Wednesday and Thursday bring in better moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, turning us more unsettled with chances for afternoon showers and storms across southern Colorado. ____

