Warm on Wednesday with widely scattered thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Strong to severe thunderstorms will last in the eastern plains through until about midnight - 2 am. Overnight will be humid in the plains with some patchy fog possible by Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 87;

Wednesday will be very warm, about 7 degrees above average. There is a chance of spotty afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. Under any showers, winds will be gustier, up to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 92;

Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday, rising about 6 degrees above average. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

Wednesday will be very warm with partly cloudy conditions. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 77;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

The plains will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and warm in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 87/89;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s.

The mountain valleys will be warm on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions and scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be warm again, in the 70s to 90s with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. There will be another chance of spotty showers region-wide, but they look most likely in the mountains on Thursday.

Friday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 60s to 80s, and a better chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards to watch for on Friday.

We will dry out over the weekend and temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s to 80s.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

