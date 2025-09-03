Warm on Wednesday with breezy wind pulling in wildfire smoke

Tonight's Forecast:

A few spotty showers will dissipate by 9-10 pm in the mountains and southern I-25. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Wednesday will be a warm and breezy day. The wind will increase during the day, it will be out of the N at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just a couple of degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 90;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with hot temperatures. Wind will be gusty out of the NNW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with N wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Wednesday will be warm and mostly sunny. It will be quite breezy with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

Mostly sunny and hot in the plains on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty, especially in the afternoon, out of the N at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 84/87;

It will be mostly sunny and quite warm on Wednesday. Winds will be breezy out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. It will be mostly dry with just a few very sparse showers possible. Wind will be a light breeze out of the N at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The breezy northerly wind on Wednesday will pull in wildfire smoke from Canada, which will linger in the state through the end of the week.

It will be a mostly sunny but hazy day on Thursday. Highs will be warmer than normal, rising more than 5 degrees above average! It will be a dry day with light wind.

Friday will be our day of change this week, with a cool down by about 10 degrees, to the 60s to 70s. There will also be a return of thunderstorm chances on Friday. It will be cloudier overall, with the risk of lightning and rain in the afternoon hours.

This weekend is shaping up to be slightly below average with thunderstorm potential each afternoon.

____

