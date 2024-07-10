Warm on Wednesday with a few mountain showers

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be spotty showers possible through about 10 pm, and then the night will be partly cloudy and clear. Overnight lows will be in the 40s in the mountains and 50s/60s in the plains and I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 90;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a low chance of a shower in the afternoon. Winds will be from the E at 2-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 95;

Sunny and warm on Wednesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 92;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with a low chance for an afternoon shower. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 79;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of an afternoon shower. Winds will be from the ENE at 2-8 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 85;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with light winds and a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s on Wednesday. Winds will be light from the E at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/56; High: 85/85;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with light winds from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with hit-or-miss afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will steadily rise and conditions will be getting hotter and drier through the rest of the week. Temperatures will peak over the weekend in the 90s and 100s in the plains and 80s in the mountain valleys.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.