Warm on Tuesday with sunshine; daily thunderstorm chances start Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with seasonable overnight lows. Wind will be light tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 70;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Colorado Springs will be warm, about 8 degrees above average. The wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 76;

It will be warm on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions and ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 72;

It will be mostly sunny and mild with SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

It will be chilly in the morning and mild in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs from the mid-70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/38; High: 69/73;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

Mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a low chance of rain north of the Arkansas River. It will be below freezing in the morning and then mild in the low 60s in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorm chances will increase from Wednesday through Saturday. There will be a low level and isolated risk of severe thunderstorms east of I-25 on Wednesday with hail and wind being the main threats.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.