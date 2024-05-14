Warm on Tuesday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be close to average tonight and will remain above freezing for the plains and the mountain valleys. Any lingering showers and thunderstorms should dissipate by 10-11 pm tonight. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 78;

Tuesday will be about 8 degrees above average with sunshine to start the day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 84;

About 8 degrees above average on Tuesday with sunshine for the first half of the day and then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 81;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday through lunch, then clouds will increase in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible through the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with snow continuing to melt. There is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 73;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with spotty thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Sunny and warm for the first half of the day, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Then in the late afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are possible. The severe weather threat is low, but storms may contain small hail and gusty winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/46; High: 76/79;

Mostly sunny for the morning and a quick warm-up on Tuesday. The afternoon will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mild with sunshine for the first part of the day in the mountain valleys leading to snowmelt. There is a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with an increase in clouds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler thanks to a cold front that moves in early in the morning. This cold front will bring some extra juice for thunderstorms during the afternoon across the region, with pockets of heavy rain possible.

A drying and warming trend begins on Thursday, with 70s and 80s by Friday and the weekend. The weekend is looking sunny and dry.

