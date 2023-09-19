Warm on Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see slightly cooler highs on Tuesday, with temperatures near to slightly above average for this time of the year. Another disturbance coming out of the mountains this afternoon will bring the potential for a few scattered thunderstorms to the I-25 corridor and Plains this afternoon and evening. While storms could bring brief heavy downpours, frequently lighting and gusty winds to some areas today, severe weather is not expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. Compared to yesterday's high in the lower 80s, we'll be slightly cooler this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region. Stormy skies will develop after the lunch hour, with the best chance of seeing a passing shower happening anytime between 2-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 49. We'll see another warmer than average day today in Pueblo, along with about a 30% chance of a spotty afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. A beautiful morning will give way to another warm afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms through early this evening over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Slightly cooler, but a very comfortable day across Teller County. That said, we'll want you to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop anytime after 1 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. We'll see another warm day on Tuesday, with afternoon clouds building and scattered showers and thunderstorms along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Late summer warmth will remain in place not only today, but for the rest of the week. Activity coming out of the mountains this afternoon and evening could spill onto the Plains, with storms likely to dissipate pretty quickly for areas to the east of I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80S; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon, with a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. A quiet morning will give way to a mild and stormy afternoon in the high country. Storms today will be capable of frequent cloud to ground lightning, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier weather will resume on the Plains Wednesday, with a few isolated storms still possible across the mountains. Late this week, the southwest flow will pick up, with breezy to gusty winds on tap for Southern Colorado. Gusts Friday could top 30 mph in some areas, with concern building for high fire danger.

A cold front late Friday night will set the stage for a cooler, more fall-like weekend. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s, with lows this weekend dropping down to the 30s and 40s.

