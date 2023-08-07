Warm on Tuesday with just a few isolated storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Widely scattered thunderstorms in the region will end by 8-10 pm and tonight will be partly cloudy and cool.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 88; Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. The chance for thunderstorms is low but cannot be completely ruled out.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 94; Mostly sunny on Tuesday and quite hot. The day will likely be dry with S wind at 8-12 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 91; Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday with W wind at 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 78; Partly cloudy with a low thunderstorm chance on Tuesday. W wind will be from 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 84; Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a low chance of a thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms possible, favoring areas south of HWY 50 on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/54; High: 89/90; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, but with little precipitation. Fire danger remains with a RED FLAG WARNING in place during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; RED FLAG WARNING for the San Luis Valley on Tuesday. It will be partly cloudy and warm in the mountain valleys on Tuesday with gusty winds from the SW from 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak, dry cold front will drop temperatures on Wednesday by about 5 degrees. Then temperatures rise back to seasonable or above average on Thursday with dry weather. Thunderstorm chances return to the region Friday and into the weekend.

