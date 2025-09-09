Warm on Tuesday with a few thunderstorms in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Monday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. It will be calm with seasonable temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

Tuesday will be a warm day, rising a couple of degrees above average. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon or early evening. Storms that develop may produce heavy rain, lightning, and small hail.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 90;

Warm and partly cloudy on Tuesday. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, which could contain heavy rain and small hail.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 75;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Tuesday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with warm temperatures. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

Partly cloudy with hot temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s in the plains. Thunderstorms wil be likely in the late afternoon and evening, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 85/88;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with spotty afternoon rain and thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

In general, this week will be warm with temperatures near average or slightly above average. We will spend most of our afternoons in the 70s to 90s across the region. Friday and Saturday will be the coolest days in the 60s to 80s.

We will also see a low chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms all week, with the highest chance on Tuesday and Friday. Storms will be hit or miss, but if you get a hit, they will produce moderate to heavy rain and lightning.

