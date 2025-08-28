Warm on Thursday with spotty heavy rain in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the plains through about midnight to 2 am. Overnight will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 76;

Partly cloudy with temperatures about 6 degrees below average. There will be another chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 83;

It will be about 6 degrees below average, but partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 80;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with mild temperatures and a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the early afternoon to evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 73;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms expected with heavy rain possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly cloudy with widely scattered evening thunderstorms possible with heavy rain and hail possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/54; High: 79/81;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-80;

The mountain valleys will be comfortable temperature-wise with isolated afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is fairly similar. Storms remain in the forecast through the weekend, but flood threats start to drop after Friday as storms become more scattered and drier air arrives. By Labor Day, skies dry out with rain chances looking low.

Highs will be below average in the 70s and 80s through the weekend. By early next week they'll rebound to normal - which is in the 80s during the first week of September.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.