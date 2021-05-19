Warm on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms in the plains.

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue a few hours after sunset in the mountains and mountain valleys. The plains will be partly cloudy and dry this evening.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 9 pm for portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, in southern Colorado, Fremont County, Huerfano County, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Wet Mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 79. Sunny with a light breeze Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 49; High: 86. Warm tomorrow with lots of sunshine.

CANON CITY: Low: 48; High: 80. Sunny and warm on Thursday and likely dry.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 68. Sunny and comfortable on Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Sunny and warm with a breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Any storms that do form may be severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Sunny and breezy on Thursday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Sunny and mild tomorrow with a light breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Friday and into the weekend will be warm, with similar temperatures to Thursday. There will also be daily afternoon thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend.

