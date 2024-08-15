Warm on Thursday; hot on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be possible tonight for areas along east of I-25 and north of HWY 50. Temperatures overnight will be near average and the sky will gradually clear out.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 85;

Near average temperatures on Thursday. The sky will be partly cloudy with a low chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with a high temperature just a couple of degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

Partly cloudy with a low chance of a quick afternoon shower. Otherwise, warm and breezy on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 75;

It will be warm on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and a stray rain shower is possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 79;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Temperatures will be warm but not too hot.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to mid-90s on Thursday. It should generally be a dry day, with a few minor showers north of the Arkansas River.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/55; High: 86/89;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm on Thursday reaching the mid-70s to low 80s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a few minor showers possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather will become hot and dry on Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average on Friday and as much as 10 degrees above average for the weekend. Spotty showers may return to the mountains by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

