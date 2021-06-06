Warm on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will start sunny and very warm, about 10 degrees above average. Thunderstorms will be more widespread this afternoon with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 84; Low: 54. Warm day with a chance of thunderstorm after 1 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 57. Very warm and mostly sunny early then thunderstorms possible after 2 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 87; Low: 56. A nice and warm start with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 74; Low: 47. Another chance of thunderstorms today this afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Upper 70s today with a chance of thunderstorms after 1 pm.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry during the day with thunderstorms possible after 3 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid 80s and lots of sunshine to start with thunderstorms likely after 1 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A beautiful start today with thunderstorms quickly developing by 11 am or noon.

Extended Outlook:

Monday may bring a few isolated pop-up thunderstorms, then the majority of the week ahead will be dry. Temperatures will be hot with many 80s and 90s. The warmest days will be Tuesday through Thursday.

