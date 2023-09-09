Warm on Saturday, turning cooler and wetter by Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Warm on Saturday, with sunshine this morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few weak showers will try to develop across the Pikes Peak Region later today, with a better potential for rain and thunderstorms on the far eastern Plains than for areas closer to I-25. A few storms could turn severe out east, with gusty winds and hail the main storm threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 54. Saturday will be the better day this weekend to get outside as rain and cooler weather is expected by Sunday across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 56. A sunny start to our Saturday will give way to a partly cloudy and hot afternoon as highs today look to top out in the lower to middle 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 55. A hot start to the weekend today, with highs in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 43. Dry skies Saturday and nice, with middle to upper 70s expected in Woodland Park today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A warm afternoon for northern El Paso County, with increasing clouds later today and a few sprinkles possible along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Saturday will be our last hot day for awhile, and while most areas will stay dry, our far eastern counties could see a few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms later today and this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Highs this afternoon will be around 5-10 degrees above average as dry weather prevails for one more day before big changes move in on Sunday.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A gorgeous start to the weekend for the high country, with generally dry skies today other than the possibility of a quick passing shower this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent cold front will sweep across the state on Sunday, and this will lead to some big changes in our forecast. Tomorrow's forecast will be overcast, with rain developing by the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday night, with more rain on Monday. Monday's highs will be well below average, only warming into the 60s to lower 70s.

For the rest of the week, a cool and unsettled pattern is expected to persist, with well below average highs and a daily threat of showers and thunderstorms. For the mountains above 10,000 feet, snow will be possible at times early next week. This includes Pikes Peak!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.