Warm on Saturday; cold front on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

The first day of Spring will feel like the taste of the season we have all been craving. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average. But it will take strong winds to bring those temperatures, so expect a gusty day area-wide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 34. A beautiful day but quite breezy in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 77; Low: 39. Breezy and warm on Saturday.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 39. Sunshine and warm temperatures with breezy winds on Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 30. Breezy at times today with mild temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-60s with sunshine and gusty winds.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Breezy winds and very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a couple of 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Sunshine and breezy winds today, warming to the upper 60s in Walsenburg and low 70s in Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A beautiful day with sunshine and snow melting temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday morning expect clouds to increase and temperatures to be cooler with a morning cold front. Then a stronger batch of energy moves in during the evening. Precipitation will follow on Sunday night with a mix of rain and snow initially, transitioning to snow overnight into Monday morning.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

