Warm on Monday to kick off the last week of summer

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear overnight with cool overnight temperatures that will be close to average for this time of year. It will be dry with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 81;

Partly cloudy on Monday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 86;

Partly cloudy on Monday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Partly cloudy with more clouds in the evening and W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 71;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 75;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph on Monday.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/51; High: 79/82;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Increasing clouds during the day on Monday with W wind at 10-15 mph with very isolated afternoon rain showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, we will see similar conditions every day this week with near-average or above-average high temperatures. Most days will have sunshine and dry weather. There is a chance for spotty rain showers in the mountains on Tuesday, but it will be mostly dry in the plains that day. The next cold front arrives for next weekend, just in time for the first day of Fall.

