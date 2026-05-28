Warm on Friday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

The storms that develop this evening will dissipate by about 10 pm to midnight. Overnight will be mostly clear in the mountains and partly to mostly cloudy in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 77;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday. There is a chance of an afternoon or early evening thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

Friday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 68;

Friday will be mild with partly cloudy conditions. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 73;

Friday will be mild with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Spotty, afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

Friday will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/52; High: 78/80;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with warm temperatures. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Friday in the mountain valleys. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be warm this weekend in the 70s and 80s for most of the region. The sky will be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Sunday, favoring the upper Arkansas River and Teller County into the Palmer Divide region.

Next week, afternoon thunderstorm chances will return, especially from Monday through Wednesday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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