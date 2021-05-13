Warm on Friday with a few thunderstorms possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Light rain showers will diminish this evening, and tonight will be partly cloudy and humid. Areas of fog may develop by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 45; High: 69. Comfortable day with isolated thunderstorms possible after 3 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 45; High: 77. Warm day with a chance of thunderstorms after 3 pm.

CANON CITY: Low: 47; High: 76. A beautiful day with a chance of a thunderstorm after 2 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 38; High: 61. A comfortable day with rain and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Low to mid 60s with a chance of thunderstorms after 3 pm.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Upper 70s and low 80s with isolated strong thunderstorms possible after 4 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Mid 70s and beautiful weather with a slight chance of a thunderstorm after 2 pm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Low 60s to low 70s in mountain valleys with spotty rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Mild spring temperatures with afternoon thunderstorm chances remain the status quo through the weekend. Cooler, cloudy and rainy weather will take over the state Monday and Tuesday.

