Warm on Friday early before the next winter storm moves in during the evening in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening we will have high clouds in place and low temperatures will be above average by about 10-15 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 54;

Increasing clouds on Friday with warm temperatures, about 10 degrees above average. Rain showers will begin in the evening, transitioning to snow overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 58;

Partly cloudy and still mild on Friday, with a high temperature about 10 degrees above average. Rain showers will move in during the evening, with a wintry mix possible overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 54;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a mild and dry first half of the day, rain showers will move in during the late afternoon. There is a chance of a change over to snow on Friday night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with snow showers moving in during the afternoon and increasing in coverage into the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 52;

Mostly cloudy on Friday and mild during the first half of the day. In the evening, rain showers will be possible, transitioning quickly to snowfall which continues overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers will move in after sunset.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/33; High: 55/55;

Mostly cloudy but mild on Friday. Rain showers will be possible in the late afternoon, then transition to snowfall overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s;

Cloudy on Friday with high temperatures in the low 40s which will be met early in the day. Snow showers will move in during the late afternoon and continue overnight.

