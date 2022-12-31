Warm New Year's Eve weather in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and mild today with high temperatures about 10 degrees above average.

Tonight for New Year's Eve, temperatures will fall to the low to mid-30s by midnight. The AdAmAn Fireworks show on Pikes Peak should go off without a hitch, with high clouds and good viewing conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 27. Partly cloudy today with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 28. Partly cloudy today with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 35. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 27. Partly cloudy today with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 51; Low: 26. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/62; Low: 37/35. Sunny and breezy today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. A mild day east of the continental divide with breezy westerly winds, snow will be heavy west of the divide today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Mountain snow showers continue on Sunday, then those showers will move east into the foothills and eastern plains Sunday night with a cold front. Temperatures will fall into the 30s on Monday and snow showers will be possible.

First look at potential snow totals from Sunday night through Monday afternoon:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.