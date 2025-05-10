Warm Mother's Day weekend in Colorado with spotty mountain showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear in the plains and partly cloudy in the mountains. Any lingering mountain showers in the evening will dissipate by 9-11 pm. Temperatures will be near average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 73;

Saturday will be warm in Colorado Springs, about 5 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny. There will be a light breeze from the SSE at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 77;

It will be sunny on Saturday with warmer than average temperatures. The wind will be from the S at 5 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 75;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with S wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with warm and dry conditions. Wind will be light out of the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s in the plains. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/40; High: 71/74;

It will be a bright and warm Saturday with a light breeze out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

Mountain valleys will be near freezing or above freezing in the morning, then warm to the low 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Showers are most likely close to the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 5 degrees warmer than Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible in the mountains just west of I-25, and a few isolated showers may make it to I-25 with minimal impacts. Temperatures will peak on Monday and Tuesday next week with 80s in the plains and 70s in the mountain valleys.

