Warm late this week ahead of a wet and cooler weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cool front this morning may bring a hardly noticeably drop in temperatures to some areas on Thursday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s in our mountains and mountain valleys, with 80s on tap for the Plains.

Sunshine early will give way to a few clouds towards late afternoon and early evening. We'll be on sunset watch for what could be a pretty nice sunset as those clouds move through the state. Send us your photos if you snap any good ones to weather@koaa.com.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. No complaints with today's weather, with fall-like temperatures this morning giving way to a nice and warm high of 80 degrees this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 50. With moderate southwest flow continuing this afternoon, our highs will remain more than 5 degrees above average this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 55. Warm with a slight breeze on Thursday in eastern Fremont County, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 43. A beautiful day ahead for some leaf peeping in Teller County, with warm 70s for daytime highs and light SW winds around 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. A weak cool front this morning may bring us a degree of two of cooling on Thursday. Otherwise, today looks to be a near carbon copy of what we saw on Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm, with light winds and sunshine this afternoon followed by increasing clouds this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Dry skies and above average highs today will give way to an even warmer day Friday before a cool and unsettled change in the forecast this weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. It will be a gorgeous Thursday up in the high country and into the adjacent mountain valleys, with sunny to partly cloudy skies, light breezes and mild daytime highs.

Extended outlook forecast:

The southwest flow will ramp up on Friday, with our high in Colorado Springs expected to top out in the mid 80s, with lower 90s in Pueblo. Afternoon wind gusts on Friday will be around 20-30 mph.

Then on Saturday, big changes are expected not just in the Pikes Peak Region, but across much of the state of Colorado. A well advertised storm will bring the potential for heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms to our area by Saturday afternoon, with rain continuing into Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will warm into the 70s across the Plains. Highs on Sunday will be even cooler, only topping out in the 50s and 60s across the region, with showers early giving way to drying skies by the lunch hour.

This storm will also bring the potential for snow to the mountains, and possibility of a rain-snow mix, or a rain to snow transition in Teller County Saturday night.

